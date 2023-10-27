Al Jazeera Anchor Announces Colleague’s Family Tragedy in Gaza

In a heart-wrenching moment on Wednesday, an Al Jazeera anchor struggled to hold back tears as he reported a tragic incident involving a colleague. The family of a fellow Al Jazeera journalist fell victim to an Israeli air strike in Gaza.

The anchor, broadcasting on the Qatar-based network, bravely delivered the heartbreaking news. The family of Al Jazeera’s Gaza correspondent, Wael Al-Dahdouh, was caught in the crossfire and tragically lost their lives. His wife and two children were among the casualties of an air strike that hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

The anchor struggled to make the announcement while fighting back emotions. He conveyed the tragic incident, saying, “We note this breaking news that we transmit on the Al Jazeera network. A number of family members of our colleague, Wael Al Dahdouh were killed, including his wife, son, and daughter.” Al-Dahdouh was in the field, reporting on the very bombing that took the lives of his family members.

The journalist’s family had sought refuge in a temporary residence after evacuating Gaza City. This move came after Israel’s warnings to residents to relocate to the southern areas as the Israeli military intensified its strikes, particularly targeting Hamas strongholds. The anchor pointed out the tragic irony, saying, “This is the safe zone the occupation (Israeli) army was talking about.”

Wael Hamdan Ibrahim Al-Dahdouh, a prominent Palestinian journalist, held the position of bureau chief for Al Jazeera in Gaza City. His career in journalism began in 1998 when he worked as a correspondent for the Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds in Gaza. He later contributed to various Palestinian magazines. In the early 2000s, he served as a correspondent for the Voice of Palestine radio and the Sahar satellite channel during the Second Intifada in 2000.

In 2003, he expanded his career by becoming a correspondent for Al Arabiya. However, his most significant role was yet to come. In 2004, he transitioned to working as a reporter and held an official position in the Al-Jazeera office in the Gaza Strip.

The loss of Al-Dahdouh’s family is a stark reminder of the human toll that conflicts like the one in Gaza can exact. It underscores the personal sacrifices that journalists and their families often make in their pursuit of truth and information. Our hearts go out to Al-Dahdouh and his family, as well as to all those affected by the ongoing situation in Gaza.