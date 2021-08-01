Airstrikes kill 37 militants in Afghanistan

A total of 37 militants were killed as Afghan fighter planes targeted a convoy of Taliban militants in Dasht-e-Lili area of Jawzjan province, a local official said.

“Acting on a tip-off, the fighter planes struck a convoy of Taliban rebels in Dasht-e-Lili area and Murghab village on Saturday, killing 37 insurgents and injuring 14 others,” the official told Xinhua news agency.

A number of arms and ammunition as well as 13 motorbikes and some vehicles of the militant group were also destroyed in the sorties, the official said.

Without providing more details, the official added that the fighting planes would continue to target the insurgents elsewhere in the country.