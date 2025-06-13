Air India diverts multiple international flights following closure of airspace by Iran

Air India announced on Friday that several of its international flights were either diverted or returned to their origin due to the closure of Iranian airspace following rising tensions in the region.

In a post on the social media platform X, the airline stated that the diversions and returns were carried out in the interest of passenger safety.

As per the airlines, AI130 from London Heathrow to Mumbai has been diverted to Vienna.

AI102 from New York to Delhi diverted to Sharjah.

AI116 from New York to Mumbai diverted to Jeddah.

AI2018 from London Heathrow to Delhi diverted to Mumbai.

AI129 from Mumbai to London Heathrow, returning to Mumbai.

AI119 from Mumbai to New York, returning to Mumbai.

AI103 from Delhi to Washington, returning to Delhi.

AI106 from Newark to Delhi diverting to Vienna

AI188 from Vancouver to Delhi diverting to Jeddah.

AI101 from Delhi to New York, diverting to Frankfurt/Milan.

AI126 from Chicago to Delhi diverting to Jeddah.

AI132 from London Heathrow to Bengaluru diverted to Sharjah.

AI2016 from London Heathrow to Delhi diverted to Vienna.

AI104 from Washington to Delhi diverted to Vienna.

AI190 from Toronto to Delhi diverted to Frankfurt.

AI189 from Delhi to Toronto, returning to Delhi.

The diversions come amid heightened conflict in the Middle East. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed a strike on Iran, triggering the closure of Iranian airspace.

A nationwide emergency has been declared in Israel due to anticipated missile and drone attacks. The Israeli military launched airstrikes on Iranian sites linked to its nuclear programme. The Israeli Defence Forces stated that the operation was necessary due to Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which they claimed posed an immediate threat.