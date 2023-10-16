Ahead of a full-scale ground assault in Gaza, Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli has said that while Hamas has zero human values, Israel may still show “mercy” to the Palestinian militants if they laid down their weapons and surrendered.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chikli said, “My recommendation for Hamas militants – lay down your weapon, raise up your hands, come from your tunnel and maybe there will be mercy.”

The big statement from the Israeli minister comes amid the country’s plans to launch a coordinated ground, air and sea assault on Hamas militants in Gaza. Israel has asked nearly 1.1 million Gazans to flee their north and move to areas south of the Wadi Gaza for their “safety”.

The Israeli minister, however, noted that Hamas has no mercy or human values and they don’t even expect the Gaza-based militant outfit to show any of that.

“As far as I know, we have more than 120 confirmed hostages. We will make every effort to bring them back home. It won’t be simple. As you know, Hamas has absolutely zero mercy, zero human values…So, we have no expectations from Hamas. Still, we believe we might, with Intelligence, with efforts, maybe we can rescue some of them,” he added.

Earlier today, the Israeli military has confirmed 199 hostages are being held by Hamas militants in Gaza. The military said that while they are trying to pinpoint their exact location, they do have some idea about their whereabouts.

The minister further thanked the government and people of India for their support to Israel in its war against Hamas militants.

“I want to tell the people of India – we share the same values, we cherish life, we cherish good…We believe in human values. I want to thank the leadership of India, the people of India for being with us shoulder-to-shoulder in this fight against brutal jihadist barbaric Islamist. This is not just our war, this is your war too and we will win it together with your support,” he added.

Israel has declared a war against Hamas and vowed to wipe out it off the face of the earth following their brutal invasion to Israel on October 7. The militants entered Israel by land, air and sea and rampaged through Israeli communities, killing more than 1,300 people, most civilians.