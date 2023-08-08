“After Discovery of WWII Bomb, 13,000 Individuals Evacuated in German City”

In Dusseldorf, Germany, local officials instructed 13,000 residents to evacuate their homes temporarily due to the discovery of a World War II-era bomb.

According to the German news source Deutsche Welle (DW), authorities initiated a joint effort involving the police and a bomb disposal team to safely eliminate an undetonated bomb from the World War II era. Weighing a metric ton, the shell was located between August 7 and 8, during regular daytime hours near the urban zoo, as confirmed by officials.

Ongoing reports consistently highlight that Germany continues to uncover remnants of the past, revealing the presence of thousands of unexploded bombs from both World Wars that remain buried in the nation’s soil.

In Dusseldorf, a directive was issued by the authorities, mandating the evacuation of all individuals residing within a 500-meter perimeter of the bomb’s site. Simultaneously, roads within this designated evacuation zone were briefly shut down to facilitate the safe disposal operation.

Among those departing their residences, certain residents opted to accompany their pets on their way out.

Back in 2017, the unearthing of a massive 1.4-ton bomb in Frankfurt resulted in the evacuation of a staggering 65,000 individuals.

Fast forward to December 2021, when a World War II explosive device detonated at a construction site adjacent to Munich station. This incident caused injuries to four individuals and wrought havoc on the railway system.