After arrest Imran Khan barred from politics for 5 years

Imran Khan, a former Pakistani prime minister, was taken into custody today after receiving a three-year prison sentence for corruption. He was also prohibited from engaging in active politics for five years by a trial court in Islamabad.

The politician, who is also a legendary cricketer, was found guilty of selling gifts he received from foreign dignitaries while serving as prime minister.

According to government officials, among the presents were watches supplied by a royal family. These officials have previously claimed that Khan’s advisers sold the watches in Dubai.

The verdict was announced by Islamabad’s district and sessions court judge Humayun Dilawar on Saturday. Khan denied any form of wrongdoing. His legal team said they would be filing an appeal against the verdict.

“It’s important to mention there was no chance given to present witnesses, neither was time allotted to round up arguments,” a member of the team said.

Imran Khan’s tenure as PM was truncated after the opponents won a no-confidence vote against him in 2022, which Khan alleges was passed with the help of the country’s powerful army. However, the army has said that they played no role in it.

After he targeted the military, political temperatures went up against him in Pakistan and his arrest in May on corruption charges sparked widespread protests.

The Pakistan Parliament is likely to be dissolved since it is all set to complete its term in the coming two weeks. The national elections will be held in November.