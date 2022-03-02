Afghanistan to vote against Russia in UN: Report

Diplomats have said that Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations Naseer Ahmad Faiq will vote to “support” the resolution that denounces the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a news agency reported.

Myanmar will also vote against Russia to support the resolution, Afghanistan based Khaama news agency reported.

Both Afghanistan and Myanmar’s de facto authorities do not have their own representatives in the 193-member world body of the UN. The current representatives are those appointed by former governments in the countries that collapsed last year.

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has introduced their envoy-Suhail Shaheen- to the UN but has not been approved yet.

A preliminary list of speakers reportedly shows that Afghanistan and Myanmar are the co-sponsors of the resolution that will be “supported by the two rather than abstention of their votes”.

The resolution that is led by European countries will also ask Russia to retreat troops from Ukraine, the news agency reported.

Almost 100 countries out of 193 members of the General Assembly have co-sponsored the resolution but two-thirds is needed to pass.