Two Afghan Presidential Protective Service (PPS) members were attacked by unidentified gunmen that left one person dead and wounded the other on the outskirts of capital Kabul, according to the official on Saturday.

Marwa Amini, deputy spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said that the incident took place in the evening after the gunmen opened fire on two Afghan officers, killing Qeyamuddin Maqsudi and wounding his colleague.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The police has launched investigation into the incident.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

This was the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country,

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.