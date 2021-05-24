Units of the Afghan Special Forces stormed a Taliban hideout in northern Baghlan province and rescued eight security personnel from the armed group’s detention centre on Monday, an army statement said.

The operation was launched early Monday in Omarkhil village of Baghlan-e-Markazi district, the statement said, Xinhua news agency.

Baghlan-e-Markazi district has been the scene of fierce fighting between government forces and the Taliban militants over the past three weeks.

Taliban militants are in control of parts of Baghlan province has and stepped up activities since the US-led forces started withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1.

The militants are yet to make a statement on the development.