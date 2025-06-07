“Act now to stop Iran” – Israel’s foreign minister urges after damning report

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has called for international help to stop Iran completing its nuclear program, after the publication of a damning report.

Speaking at a press conference today in Berlin, Germany, Saar urged for action after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) detailed how Iran has been carrying out nuclear tests in secret, despite warnings not to from countries around the globe.

The paper, published on Saturday, shows that Iran’s uranium levels are now at 90 per cent of those needed for weapons grade, and if it keeps growing at the rate it currently is, will soon be enough for nine nuclear bombs.

Additionally, investigators at the IAEA found that at three out of four sites inspected, secret tests had been carried out.

The evidence contradicts Iran’s claims that the materials are for peaceful purposes, and Iran has not yet provided an explanation for the tests.

Standing beside the Foreign Minister of Germany Johann Wadephul, Saar stated: “The serious report by the IAEA on Iran’s nuclear program paints a clear picture; Iran is determined to complete its plan to obtain nuclear weapons.

“The report reinforces what Israel has been saying for years – Iran’s nuclear program is not for peaceful purposes.

“Such a level of uranium enrichment exists only in countries that are working to acquire nuclear weapons…

“Despite countless warnings from the international community – Iran is determined to complete its nuclear weapons program.

“It reinforces what Israel has been saying for years – Iran’s nuclear program is not for peaceful purposes. The level of uranium enrichment described in the report is alarming.

“Such levels exist only in countries pursuing nuclear weapons. There is no civilian justification for it.

“This clearly indicates; Iran continues to violate its basic obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and continues to deny cooperation with IAEA inspectors.

“In light of this report – I call on the international community to act now to stop Iran.”

The report writes: “The Agency concludes that Iran did not declare nuclear material and nuclear-related activities at three undeclared locations in Iran, specifically, Lavisan-Shian, Varamin, and Turquzabad.”

The tests referred to were carried out between 2003 and 2018. It went on to state that Iran’s production of nuclear material was of “serious concern”.

The findings come at a delicate moment in US-Iran talks, where American diplomats are hoping to dissuade Iran from continuing its nuclear enrichment.

It could mean that Iran may be referred to the UN Security Council, which would further disrupt talks and may push Iran to take inflammatory measures such as increasing it’s uranium supply even more, as it has done previously.

With negotiations currently underway, US President Donald Trump recently instructed Netanyahu to hold off striking nuclear sites.

Saar’s comments echo that of a statement put out by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekend, where he said: “The international community must act now to stop Iran,” adding that Iran’s uranium levels “exists only in countries actively pursuing nuclear weapons and has no civilian justification whatsoever.”