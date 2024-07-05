Logo

89 migrants found dead at sea off Mauritania

Mauritanian coast guards recovered the bodies of 89 illegal migrants near N’Diago, southwestern Mauritania, local media has reported.

IANS | New Delhi | July 5, 2024 11:15 am

Mauritanian coast guards recovered the bodies of 89 illegal migrants near N’Diago, southwestern Mauritania, local media has reported.

The migrants were aboard a large traditional fishing boat that was stranded off the Atlantic Ocean, four kilometres from the town of N’Diago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Mauritanian News Agency.

Nine people, including a five-year-old girl, were rescued by the Mauritanian coast guard, the report said.

The boat, which left the Senegalese-Gambia border six days ago towards Europe, had 170 migrants on board, the report quoted survivors as saying.

