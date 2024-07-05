89 migrants found dead at sea off Mauritania

Three dead after dragon boat capsizes in China
Three people have been confirmed dead after a dragon boat capsized in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said on Sunday.
Mauritanian coast guards recovered the bodies of 89 illegal migrants near N’Diago, southwestern Mauritania, local media has reported.
The migrants were aboard a large traditional fishing boat that was stranded off the Atlantic Ocean, four kilometres from the town of N’Diago, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Mauritanian News Agency.
Nine people, including a five-year-old girl, were rescued by the Mauritanian coast guard, the report said.
The boat, which left the Senegalese-Gambia border six days ago towards Europe, had 170 migrants on board, the report quoted survivors as saying.
