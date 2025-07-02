5-Century-old Balagarh boat factory gets trademark registration certificate

The five-century-old Balagarh boat industry, currently struggling for survival amidst changing circumstances, has achieved a significant milestone. Partha Chatterjee, a lecturer at Balagarh College and researcher on the region’s traditional boat manufacturing units, took the initiative to safeguard the legacy of this historic industry.

With the support of former Balagarh BDO Niladri Sarkar, Mr Chatterjee brought the local boat-building artisans together to form the Boat Artists’ Cooperative Society, which received government registration two years ago.

Further momentum came when researchers from the law college, under the leadership of professor Dr Pinaki Dutta—IPR Chair at the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences—submitted research papers advocating for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Balagarh boats. So far, five hearings have taken place, and the GI tag is reportedly close to approval.

In a significant step ahead of the GI tag, the Central Patent Office has issued initial trademark registration certificates to the owners of 19 boat factories in Balagarh. These certificates now allow each boat maker to use a unique logo to promote their business. From today, these logos may be used on official materials such as bills, cards, and letterheads. Until the final registration process is completed, the boat makers are required to mark their trademarks with ‘T.M.’

On 27 June, professor Dr Shantanu Panda, advocate Sucharita Ghosh, and IPR researcher Biswajit Basu formally handed over the trademark certificates to Mr Chatterjee.

Partha Chatterjee remarked: “Researchers from WBNUJS, volunteers from the National Service Scheme, and members of the IPR Cell at Balagarh College have all worked tirelessly to achieve the GI tag for Balagarh boats. A close-knit relationship has developed with the local boatmen, and we are proud to see them officially recognised as boat-building artists. Today, the IQAC coordinator and the college bursar jointly handed over the certificates to the artisans.”

Biren Biswas, President of the College Governing Body, added: “The National Service Scheme at Balagarh College plays a key role in implementing various social upliftment initiatives.”