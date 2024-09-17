8 killed, 2750 injured in pager explosions across Lebanon

At least eight people were killed and 2,750 others were injured, many critically, following simultaneous explosions in communication pagers across Lebanon, the country’s health ministry confirmed on Tuesday.

The blasts reportedly targeted members of Hezbollah, Lebanon’s powerful armed group. International media outlets claimed Hezbollah members were among the dead and wounded.

Addressing a press conference in Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Minister Firas al-Abyad claimed that the deceased included an eight-year-old girl. L

He also stated that more than 200 of the injured are in critical condition, with nearly 100 hospitals across the country treating the wounded.

al-Abyad warned death toll could increase further and added, “Hospitals in the south have exceeded their capacity.”

Most injuries have been to the face, arms, and in some cases, the abdomen, the minister added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian embassy in Lebanon has reportedly confirmed that its ambassador, Mojtaba Amani, was injured in the blasts but was out of danger.

The pager explosions come amid rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

Last month, both sides nearly came close to a full-fledged war after Hezbollah launched a barrage of missiles into Israel, prompting strong retaliation from the Israeli military, which struck multiple Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

While today’s pager blasts are being blamed on Israel, there has been no official response from the Israeli government as of yet.