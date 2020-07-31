At least 72 security personnel at the Nepal Police Headquarters in Kathmandu have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a media report on Friday.

With this, the total number of police personnel detected with the viral infection nationwide has reached 250, The Himalayan Times report said.

Central Police Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuber Kadayat, said the lab report of swab specimens collected from personnel through contact tracing came out positive on Thursday taking the count of the infected to 72.

Last week, the government decided to resume domestic and international flight operations starting from August 17, nearly four months after they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact tracing of the infected persons is being carried out at the headquarters, Kadayat said.

As of Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Nepal stood at 19,547 with 52 deaths.

Last month, Nepal lifted the coronavirus lockdown, allowing some economic activities to resume.

The country imposed lockdown since March 24 after the second COVID-19 case was reported.

The government earlier had been facing complaints of loss of business, income and even lives due to harsh restrictions on public movement since more than two-and-a-half months.