At least seven terrorists and two soldiers were killed on Friday in an operation conducted by the Pakistani security forces in North Waziristan, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR, the Pakistan army’s media wing, said that the operation was conducted in Zakir Khel area.

According to the ISPR, the operation was conducted after receiving reliable intelligence information.

There is no information about the identification of the killed terrorists yet.

The Pakistani security forces claimed to have killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in the tribal districts of North Waziristan and Mohmand earlier this week.

In 2019, a roadside bomb attack in Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal district killed three army officers and a soldier.

In 2017, a hand grenade attack at a restaurant in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left 20 labourers injured.

Such attacks in the past have been mostly attributed to nationalist groups who want Baloch people to work in place of Sindhi and Punjabi labourers.