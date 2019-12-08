At least seven people wee killed and many injured in a gas explosion that rocked a 12-storey building in eastern Slovakia, according to police on Saturday.

Local police chief Jan Golias said one person was still missing after the fire in the town of Presov, 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the capital Bratislava.

About 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which hit the top four or five floors of the building and led to warnings from the fire service that the structure could collapse, according to local media.

The preliminary explosion was reported at midday on Friday, with final fires being put out in the early hours of.

One person, who may have been trapped on the top floor where the blast and subsequent fire hit the hardest, is still missing, the fire department said.

According to local fire chief, the rescuers evacuated 34 people from the building. Their efforts were complicated by faulty reconstruction.

Earlier, police had mentioned in an announcement on Fb that 11 individuals had been killed within the blaze however the submit was later deleted.

Presov Mayor Andrea Turcanova said at the site of the accident the town of nearly 90,000 had suffered its biggest tragedy in half a century.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini has approved a 1 million euro ($1.10 million) aid package to help families affected by the fire and to stabilize the structure, the government’s press department said.