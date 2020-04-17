Six Afghan contractors who worked at the Bagram Airfield, the largest US military base in the country, were killed after they were attacked on their way home, according to the local official.

Wahida Shahkar, a spokesperson for the Parwan governor, said that at least 10 workers at the Bagram Airfield were returning home in a vehicle when they were attacked by gunmen “affiliated with the Taliban” at around 9.40 p.m. on Thursday, TOLO News reported.

According to the governor, six of them were killed and four others were wounded.

The Taliban has denied involvement in the attack.

Two Afghan Presidential Protective Service (PPS) members were attacked by unidentified gunmen that left one person dead and wounded the other on the outskirts of capital Kabul.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

This was the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country,

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.