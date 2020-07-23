An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Tibet on Thursday, according to the authorities.

No casualties or damages have been reported, the authorities further added.

The quake struck Nyima County in the early hours of the day, Xinhua news agency quoted the China Earthquake Networks Center as saying.

The epicenter was monitored at 33.19 degrees north latitude and 86.81 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km.

The county has launched an emergency response.

Telecommunication, electricity and water supply remain normal in the county.

In March, an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Tibet.

In 2015, at least 13 people were killed and four others went missing in Tibet after a powerful earthquake struck neighbouring Nepal.

Over 3,000 firefighters and 87 sniffer dogs have been readied to go to the quake-struck areas.

In 2017, a strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet’s yingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border.

Tingri borders Nepal to the south. Most areas of the county belong to the Mount Everest National Nature Reserve.