6.2-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Taiwan’s Hualien county on Monday.

The epicentre was observed at 24.01 degrees north latitude and 122.51 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), reported Xinhua news agency.

The earthquake occurred at 2.23 p.m. at a depth of 16 km, according to the center.

Tremors were reported throughout the region.

Five earthquakes of greater than 6-magnitude have shook the island this year, according to the island’s meteorological bureau, with aftershocks of 4 to 5 magnitude possible in the following five days.

According to local media sources, Taipei subways stalled while the city of Kaohsiung experienced a power outage.

So yet, no injuries have been recorded.

(with inputs from IANS)