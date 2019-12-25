A 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked west of Port Hardy, Canada on Wednesday, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the quake.

The epicentre, with a depth of 1.0 km, was initially determined to be at 50.573 degrees north latitude and 130.001 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, there is no current tsunami warning in effect, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

In 2018, three powerful earthquakes struck the coast of British Columbia, Canada, near Vancouver Island.

In a similar incident, two major quakes hit Indonesia and Papua New Guinea located in the Pacific Ring of Fire in the same year that killed at least three people in Java.

More than 1000 earthquakes take place around the world every year – most of them in area sitting on the Ring.