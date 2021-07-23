More than half, or 54.7 per cent, of the adult population in the European Union (EU), equivalent to over 200 million people, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a European Commission spokeswoman said here.

Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission, told journalists on Thursday that according to the latest data of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 54.7 per cent of the adult population was fully vaccinated with either two doses or one dose in the case of the Johnson & Johnson jab, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We have 68.4 pe rcent of adults in the EU who have received their first dose. So we are making very significant progress.

“We are among those parts of the world that have vaccinated most of their citizens, but of course, it is paramount to ensure that this is evenly shared so that we do not have areas where the virus can propagate and mutate,” said Spinant.

The European Commission has set its target to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of its adult population by this summer.

Meanwhile, the Commission announced through a statement that Team Europe, including the EU, its institutions and all 27 member states, will donate at least 200 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries by the end of the year.

“Team Europe takes its responsibility in helping the world fight the virus, everywhere. Vaccination is key — that’s why it is essential to ensure access to Covid-19 vaccines to countries worldwide,” President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.