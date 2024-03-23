5 killed, dozens injured in Russian attack on Ukraine

At least five people were killed and 26 others wounded in a wave of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine, the National Police said in a statement.

Three people were killed and 15 others were injured in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, where missiles hit Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric station, DniproHes, local authorities said on Friday.

In the western Khmelnytsky region, two people were killed and eight injured. The power supplies in the region have also been disrupted in the wake of the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

The air strike, which was described by Ukrainian authorities as the largest till date attack on the country’s energy infrastructure, damaged more than 100 buildings and energy facilities.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed that the Russian military on Friday launched massive missile and drone attacks on energy and military facilities in Ukraine.

“Today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a massive strike with high-precision long-range air, sea, ground-based weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against energy facilities, the military-industrial complex, railway junctions, arsenals, places of deployment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and foreign mercenaries,” the Ministry said in a statement.