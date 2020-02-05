At least five people were killed and two others reported missing after an avalanche hit a road in eastern Turkey, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, according to an official on Wednesday.

The avalanche occurred late on Tuesday near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran.

According to the government Mehmet Emin Bilmez, the snow-clearing vehicle’s operator and six people inside the minibus survived. Rescuers were searching for the other two passengers, but their efforts were hampered by the weather conditions.

