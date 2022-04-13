Follow Us:
5 foreign tourists among 10 killed in Egypt bus crash

IANS | Cairo | April 13, 2022 5:27 pm

Photo: IANS

Ten people, including five foreign tourists, were killed in a bus crash in southern Egypt on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the governor’s office of Aswan Province said.

Five Egyptians and five tourists, including four French and one Belgian, died after a tourist bus heading to Aswan Province was hit by a lorry, Xinhua news agency reported citing the spokesperson.

More than a dozen injured French and Belgian tourists, who were rushed to a local hospital for treatment, are now in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

