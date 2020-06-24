At least five people were dead after a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the National Seismological Service (SSN) said that the quake hit at 10.29 and the epicentre was located at 23 km south of La Crucecita, a Pacific Coast village in southern Oaxaca state.

President Andres Manuel Lopez said, “It’s confirmed it was a 7.5 magnitude. Fortunately, there’s no damage, in any case we’re going to continue to call for caution as there may be aftershocks and we must all take care without worrying,”

“Strategic installations didn’t suffer any damage, that is to say, ports, airports, refineries, hydroelectric plants, everything is in a good condition”, he further added.

The country experienced aftershocks several hours after the quake, according to the reports.

But there was no large scale damage reported in the country.

The US Pacific Tsunami had also warned of hazardous waves in the 1,000 kilometre radius of the quake’s epicentre.

In 2017, a strong earthquake hit in Mexico that left 360 people dead, in the same year 96 people were killed after an 8.1 magnitude quake hit the southern region.

The earthquake hit a quake-prone region where four underground tectonic plates come together. In the past 35 years, there have been at least seven magnitude 7 or greater earthquakes, killing around 10,000 people – most of them in a 1985 8.0 quake.

Mexico is in the midst of a battle against coronavirus and has reported 185,000 infected cases, while 22,500 people have lost their lives.