An earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit Tibet on Friday, according to the authorities.

No casualties or damages have been reported, the authorities further added.

The temor struck the city of Xigaze, Tingri county, at 9.33 a.m., according to the media report.

The epicentre was monitored at 28.63 degrees north latitude and 87.42 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

In 2015, at least 13 people were killed and four others went missing in Tibet after a powerful earthquake struck neighbouring Nepal.

In 2017, a strong intensity earthquake measuring 6.9 on Richter Scale hit Tibet’s yingchi prefecture, located close to Arunachal Pradesh border.

Tingri borders Nepal to the south. Most areas of the county belong to the Mount Everest National Nature Reserve.