48 teachers selected: School Education Minister, Chhattisgarh, Dr. Premsai Singh Tekam announced the names of 48 teachers that have been selected to be honoured by the State Level Teacher Award for the year 2022. He announced the list in the presence of the state Governor, Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel at the state level teacher award ceremony, organized at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, September 5, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The teachers selected for the award include Krishnapal Rana and Rukhmani Sahu of Kanker district, Devendra Kumar Dewangan and Brajeshwari Raote of Narayanpur district, Mahesh Kumar Sethia and Ramesh Kumar Upadhyay of Jagdalpur district, Khemlal Sinha and Usha Bhuarya of Dantewada district, Shravan Kumar Yadav and Pushpalata Sahu of Balod district, Tuleshwar Kumar Sen and Parul Chaturvedi of Rajnandgaon district, Yashwant Kumar Patel and K. Sharda of Durg district, Yaksha Chandrakar and Shiv Kumar Banjare of Kabirdham district, Jyoti Banafar and Sushma Shukla Sharma of Bemetara district, Anil Kumar Pradhan and Dolamani Sahu of Mahasamund district, Mr. Santosh Kumar Tarak and Latabela Mongenre of Gariaband district.

48 teachers selected for the State Teacher Award Year-2022 in C’garh

The list also includes Uttam Kumar Dewangan and Gopa Sharma of Raipur district, Rajuram Sahu and Deenbudhu Sinha of Dhamtari district, Mr. Vinod Kumar Dadsena and Asha Sahu of Balodabazar Bhatapara District, Rajesh Kumar Suryavanshi and Anurag Tiwari of Janjgir Champa District, Bhojram Patel and Santosh Kumar Patel of Raigad district, Sushil Kumar Patel and Ramdhan Patel of Bilaspur District, Aditi Sharma and Bhishma Prasad Tripathi of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, Gokul Prasad Marble and Mukund Keshav Upadhyay of Korba district, Pushpendra Kumar Kaushik and Meera Dewangan of Education District Sakti, Rudra Pratap Singh Rana and Vinod Pandey of Korea district, Nisha Singh and Dinesh Kumar Sahu of Surajpur district, Anamika Chakraborty and Anchal Kumar Sinha of Surguja district, Babulal Lahare and Ramesh Kumar Saket of Balrampur district.