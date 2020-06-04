At least 40 students and staff members of a primary school in China were stabbed by a security guard, according to the media report on Thursday.

The incident took place at a school in China’s Guangxi province, state-run China Daily said in a brief report.

More information about the attack are awaited.

The attackers targeted mainly kindergarten and primary schools besides public transport.

In September 2019, eight students of a primary school in central China were killed and two others injured in a brutal knife attack carried out by a man.

The man was an ex-convict who had spent over eight years in jail for attempting to gouge out his girlfriend’s eye.

In April last year, a knife-wielding man attacked primary school children in China’s Hunan province that left two students dead.

A man was detained in Beijing over a hammer attack in which 20 students were injured in January 2019.

In 2018, nine students were killed and over a dozen others injured outside a middle school in northwestern Shaanxi province by an attacker who allegedly was a former pupil seeking revenge for having been bullied.

Knife and axe attacks on schoolchildren by disgruntled people have become a common occurrence in China in recent years, with the perpetrators often saying they are motivated by a desire to take revenge on society.