At least four workers were killed and four others injured after a huge fire broke out in an oil depot in Pakistan’s Faisalabad city, according to an officials on Tuesday.

The bodies of the workers killed in the blaze were retrieved, while four others were shifted to a local hospital with severe burn injuries, The Express Tribune reported.

Rescue teams and 16 fire engines reached to the site of the incident on Abbaspur Road in Sudhar area to extinguish the fire.

The blaze erupted late Monday that engulfed the oil drums in different parts of the depot with the workers trapped on the premises.

Over 30 employees were working at the place and 25 of them were rescued safely.

“Neither the district administration nor police were aware of this depot working in the area. There were no safety measures in place at the depot to protect the property and the workers from an accident,” The Express Tribune quoted the DEO as saying.

The depot was situated away from the populated area of the city.

The owner of the oil depot managed to escape.