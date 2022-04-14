4 LeT terrorists killed in encounter, 3 soldiers die in vehicle mishap

Three soldiers lost their life and five were injured when a vehicle carrying them to the encounter spot met with an accident, Army said.

The killed terrorists were locals, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

“So far, four (4) local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT neutralised in Shopian encounter. Search is still going on”, IGP said.

The encounter had started at Badigam, Zainapora area of Shopian in the afternoon.

On receiving information about the presence of terrorists at Badigam, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. During the search operation, terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter.During the search operation, terrorists fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter.

LeT #terrorists neutralised in today’s #encounter were active in Shopian & adjacent areas of Pulwama. They were involved in 6 #terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers. Hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on & they will be neutralised soon: IGP Kashmir

Clarifying about death of three soldiers, a defence spokesman said; “Three Army personnel lost their lives and five soldiers were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned near Kanipora village of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, enroute to an encounter site at Badigam, Shopian. Owing to the wet road conditions, the driver seemingly lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. The eight injured soldiers were shifted to District Hospital Shopian, where two among them were declared dead. One soldier had received minor injuries and was discharged from District Hospital. The five other injured soldiers were evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, where in the third soldier also succumbed to his injuries. Four soldiers are presently at the 92 Base Hospital and are being treated. It has already been clarified by the JKP that information shared on social media, that the accident was caused by stone pelting in the area is false. Rumours may be avoided and peace be maintained”.