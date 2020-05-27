At least four labourers were dead and 15 remained missing after a boat capsized in the river of Jamuna in Bangladesh’s Sirajganj district, according to a senior police official on Wednesday.

The district’s police chief Hasibul Alam said that the boat carrying some 70 people, mostly day labourers, sank on Tuesday amid inclement weather, the media report said.

“The bodies of three labourers were recovered Tuesday night,” he said.

Masud Parvez, officer-in-charge of Sirajganj’s police station of Enayetpur where the accident happened, said: “The body of another ill fated labourer of the boat was recovered this (Wednesday) morning.”

He said divers of the fire service and civil defence and local people resumed search and rescue operations from Wednesday morning.

They said rescuers have been struggling against a strong current and choppy waters of Jamuna, one of the three main rivers in Bangladesh.

In February this year, at least 15 people were killed after a boat carrying Rohingya refugees capsized in the Bay of Bengal.

Last year, in September, at least 10 members of a wedding party were dead after a boat they were travelling in capsized in Bangladesh’s Sunamganj district.

The boat capsized in the wetland, known as Kaliakutha haor. It carried onboard dozens of wedding party guests and overturned under inclement weather.

In 2017, four Rohingya migrants were killed after a boat carrying them capsized off the coast of Bangladesh close to its border with Myanmar.