At least four people were killed and several others injured as a bomb blast ripped through a mosque in Kabul, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian.

The mosque is located in the capital city’s Police District 3.

Arian further said that the victims included a prayer leader.

He did not provide any further information related to the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier this month, a well-known imam and a worshipper were killed and two others injured in a prayer-time bombing at a popular mosque in Kabul’s fortified Green Zone.

Last month, at least seven policemen were killed and three others injured in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan’s Farah province, the first major incident after a three-day ceasefire ended.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.