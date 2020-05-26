All four people on board were dead after a military helicopter crashed on Tuesday at an airport in Russia’s remote eastern Chukotka region, according to the governor.

The helicopter of the Russian defence ministry went down in the main airport in Chukotka near Anadyr, which has mixed military and civilian use.

Governor Roman Kopin wrote on his Instagram account, “There were three crew members and one technician on board. All four died”.

Russian agencies reported that it was a Mi-8 helicopter which was doing a test flight after undergoing technical maintenance.

“The reason for the accident could be a technical fault with the helicopter,” TASS news agency quoted a defence ministry statement as saying.

In 2018, eighteen people were killed in a Russian helicopter crash in East Siberia region.

Eight people were killed in a Mi-8 helicopter crash in south Russia’s Chechnya Republic in March 2018.