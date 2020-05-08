4.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Tehran, sparks panic among people

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake jolted Tehran in the early hours on Friday, causing panicked residents to flee buildings for the safety of the streets, according to the media report.

The quake struck the Iranian capital at around 00:45 am (2015 GMT) and lasted several seconds, the AFP reported.

No casualties or damages have been reported.

However according to the Twitter account of the EMSC earthquake monitoring service, its epicentre was 55 kilometres (34 miles) east of the capital.

Residents exited buildings and took to the streets in accordance with safety measures.

Earlier this year, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Iran’s Khorasan-e Razavi province near the border with Afghanistan.

Last year, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran, there were no reports of injuries though.

In November 2019, the quake struck in Iran that left five people dead and hundreds were injured.