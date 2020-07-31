An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude hit about a mile (2 km) north of the Los Angeles community of Pacoima on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

There were no reports of damage, the Geological survey added.

The quake, which struck at 4:29 am Pacific time (1129 GMT), was felt in much of the Los Angeles area.

A second quake of 3.3 magnitude struck nine minutes later, the survey said.

Taking to social media, people expressed their about the quake in areas such as North Hollywood and Sherman Oaks, with some saying they did not receive a #ShakeAlert message on their phones.

“Felt it in Sherman Oaks! Woke us up from a dead sleep. No alert on the phone, though,” Twitter user Joe Hubbard said.

In April, a 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit the western US state of Idaho with no immediate reports of damage or fatalities.

On March 19, an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale jolted the US state of Utah.