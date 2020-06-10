At least 30 people have gone missing after their tipper truck plunged into the Karnali river in Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tipper was ferrying fifty Nepalis returning from India to a quarantine facility at Raskot Municipality in Kalikot district.

One of the local, Dil Bahadur Shahi said that the tipper truck skidded off the road at Lalighat along the Karnali corridor and plunged into the Karnali river, the Himalayan Times reported.

Soon after the incident, police were deployed at the site for search and rescue operations.

According to the police, overloading of passengers may have been the cause of the accident.

In 2018, at least 20 people were killed after a truck carrying mourners returning from a funeral ritual plunged around 400 metres (1,300 feet) onto a river bank in central Nepal.

Deadly crashes are relatively common in the impoverished Himalayan nation because of poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.