3 killed, several injured in knife attack in German city: Report

At least three people have been killed and several others injured in a knife attack in Germany’s Solingen city, local media reported.

The attack took place on Friday night as a festival was underway to mark the 650th anniversary of the city’s founding, Xinhua news agency reported, citing German media.

At present, rescue workers are working on those injured.

Advertisement

Some 80,000 people were reportedly present for the celebration. At about 10 p.m. local time, a man with a knife attacked people attending the event.

Police then issued a major alert and a shooting alert. The celebration was immediately cancelled, and visitors were asked to leave.

Police sources said no arrests have been made yet.