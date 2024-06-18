3 Independent MLAs extend support to Pema Khandu govt in Arunachal

In a significant political development, three independent MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have extended their unconditional support to the BJP government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The MLAs—Laisam Simai, Wanglam Sawin, and Tenzin Nima Glow—formally conveyed their decision through a letter of support to CM Khandu, as confirmed by BJP sources.

Expressing his gratitude, Chief Minister Khandu stated, “Heartfelt thanks to Independent MLAs Shri Laisam Simai Ji, Shri Wanglam Sawin Ji, and Shri Tenzin Nima Glow Ji for extending support to the BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. Your decision, as conveyed through your letter of support, underscores your dedication to the state’s development.

Advertisement

“Together, we will continue to work to develop and prosper Arunachal Pradesh. Thank you for your trust and support. #StrongerTogether #ArunachalRising.”

Laisam Simai and Wanglam Sawin, who were re-elected from the Nampong and Khonsa East constituencies, respectively, were notable for their success despite not receiving party tickets in the April 19 polls.

Meanwhile, Tenzin Nima Glow, a first-time legislator, achieved a significant victory in the Thrizino-Buragaon assembly seat in West Kameng district, defeating two-time BJP MLA Kumsi Sidisow.

The recent assembly elections witnessed a decisive victory for the BJP, which secured 46 out of 60 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) won five seats, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured three seats.

Additionally, the People’s Party of Arunachal won two seats, and the opposition Congress party managed to win just one seat.

Both the NPP and NCP are constituent partners of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

This show of support from the independent MLAs further strengthens the position of the Pema Khandu-led BJP government.