29.2 million people projected to need humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan: UNICEF

In a recent report on Afghanistan, UNICEF said that over 15 million people are expected to experience food insecurity till October 2023, with 29.2 million people expected to require humanitarian assistance, TOLOnews reported.

Afghanistan’s recession has been exacerbated by drought-like conditions, floods, insecurity, harsh winters, political and economic instability, and displacement. “The economic crisis is expected to continue, with 64 per cent of households unable to meet their basic needs as vulnerable populations are pushed to the brink,” TOLOnews reported citing the UNICEF report.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the situation of people in Afghanistan has only deteriorated as the country is under a massive grip of a humanitarian crisis.

Regarding the situation in Afghanistan under Taliban rule, an economist, Sayed Masoud said, “The main objective of humanitarian aid and food security is to raise the level of consumption and the basic needs of families.”

According to UNICEF, the restriction on Afghan women working for NGOs and the UN has greatly raised the threats to the protection of weak women and children.

“The best talents exist in women, and they can play an active role in the social and work fields, but unfortunately, the current government has not been able to solve this problem in the country so far,” said Surya Paykan, women’s rights activist, according to TOLOnews.

Since the Taliban seized power, apart from people facing difficulties over basic amenities, it is also the situation of women in the country that has also got worse.

Women in the country are prohibited from leadership posts, and not allowed to work as well as travel unless accompanied by a male companion. There is still no word on when or if schools will reopen or if the ban is indefinite.

Advertisement