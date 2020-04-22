The coronavirus death count in the United States — the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic — has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday.

The US has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30 pm local time, the university said.

Deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy rose by 454 on Monday, slightly up on Sunday’s tally, while the number of new cases dropped to 2,256, the lowest level in well over a month.

The coronavirus positive cases in Japan, too, have surged as confirmed cases passed 10,000 despite a nationwide state of emergency. Singapore has also reported a record daily jump of more than 1,426 coronavirus cases, taking its total to over 8,000.

On Monday, the World Health Organization insisted that it sounded the alarm on the novel coronavirus right from the very start and had hidden nothing from Washington about the deadly pandemic.

Across the world, the total number of novel coronavirus cases have shot past 2.4 million with over 1.65 million deaths, according to the latest Johns Hopkins University data.