At least 21 people were killed and four others injured on Monday after a passenger van travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu, Gilgit-Baltistan, fell into a river, according to the police.

Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesman Faizullah Faraq said that the victims included two children, Dawn news reported.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman has given orders for an investigation into the incident, the spokesman further added.

Last month, at least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and over 23 others injured after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a ditch in southwest Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Last year, in August, at least 24 people, including women and children, were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In 2017, a bus carrying over 50 wedding guests met with an accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province that left at least six people dead and 40 injured.

Road accidents happen in Pakistan mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.

According to the figures available with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, road accidents killed an average of 15 people every day across the country over a decade from 2005 to 2015.