At least 20 people were injured in clashes between protesters and the army during anti-government demonstrations in Lebanon, according to a security source.

On Saturday, the clashes broke out when a group of protesters in the northern city of Tripoli intercepted big trucks carrying food items in an attempt to prevent them from going to Syria.

Thousands of protesters were angered to see food being transported to Syria while the people in Lebanon were in great need of these items amid a current economic crisis and the steep hike in prices.

The demonstrators hurled stones at army members who prevented them from stopping trucks by using tear gaswhich led to the violent clashes.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Saturday urged prople to refrain from violence during protests and to give the current cabinet a chance to reveal soon documents and facts showing corruptive practices by officials in the past governments, the local LBCI TV Channel reported.

In a televised speech, Diab said,”We will not remain silent or allow previous governments to hold us responsible and accountable for the current economic deterioration”.

“We have enough documents and facts to be revealed soon about their corruptive practices,” he added.

Diab accused former Prime Minister Saad Hariri of launching a campaign against the current government, causing people to return to the streets.

Riot police used tear bombs in an attempt to disperse protesters and stop them from destroying properties in the area.

Earlier this year, clashes broke out between police and protesters in Lebanese and at least 220 people were injured on both sides in the highest such tally in three months of anti-establishment demonstrations.

The anti- government protest has started since October 17 last year as a deepening economic crisis increases pressure to form a new government.

The Prime Minister insisted that he wants to make big changes but he is facing political barriers.

The protests led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and appointment of Hassan Diab to the post.