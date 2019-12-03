At least two military personnel were injured after a bomb exploded near Indonesia’s National Monument Park, according to police on Tuesday.

The two injured officers were doing exercises in the park at the time, Jakarta military chief Eko Margiyono said.

Jakarta police chief Gatot Edy said, “One of them was wounded on the hand and the other was injured on the leg”.

In response to the questions, Gatot said that there was no indication of an attack.

The National Monument, commonly known as Monas, is near major government offices including the Presidential Palace and the Home Affairs ministry.

In November this year, a blast outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan in North Sumatra was a suspected suicide bombing.

In the same month, a suicide bomber blew himself up at a police station in Indonesia’s city of Medan in North Sumatra, killing himself and wounding six others.

In recent years, Islamic fighters, including the outlawed Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), a homegrown Indonesian armed group linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS). have staged a series of attacks against the police.