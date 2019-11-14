At least two students were killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a college in Russia on Thursday, according to police.

Russia’s state Investigative Committee said that the 19-year-old shooter brought a hunting rifle to class in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China and opened fire on students, that left one dead and severely injured three more.

The college has been evacuated and classes suspended. Two injured students have been operated on in a local hospital, and one of them remains in critical condition.

Police are investigating the attack.

It was unclear what prompted the attack. The attacker shot himself soon after the police arrived.

School and college shootings are rare in Russia which has strict gun laws, and it was not immediately clear what the shooter’s motive was.

Vasily Orlov, the governor of the Amur Region, described the incident as a tragedy.

“I express my deep condolences to the relatives of the victims,” Orlov said in a statement on social media.

In 2018, a teenager killed 19 people in another college shooting, in the Black Sea region of Crimea which Russia annexed from Ukraine, before also killing himself.

And in October, a Russian conscript shot dead eight fellow soldiers in Russia’s the Far East.