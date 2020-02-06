At least two people were killed and dozens injured on Thursday after a high-speed train derailed in Italy, according to emergency services.

The victims were thought to be drivers, while about 30 people received minor injuries in the accident, that took place in the city of Lodi, some 50 km from Milan, the BBC reported.

The train was travelling from Milan to the city of Salerno.

All services on the Milan-Bologna high-speed route have been suspended and diverted via conventional lines.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.

There were 28 passengers on the train, Ansa news agency reported.

In 2018, at least three persons were killed and 100 injured in a commuter train derailment near Milan.

The train was travelling at normal speed when the accident happened, a spokesperson for Trenord. Services in the area were halted for hours.