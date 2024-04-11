17 killed as truck plunges into ravine in Pakistan

At least 17 people were killed and 40 others injured after a truck plunged into a ravine in Pakistan’s Balochistan province, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the truck, carrying 50 people, was proceeding towards Shah Noorani shrine, Dawn reported quoting a police official as saying.

The rescue operation concluded on Thursday morning, as per Manan Baloch, the Edhi Foundation’s Hub in-charge.

In the morning, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

He directed the authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Frequent accidents with high fatalities are common in the country due to the lack of adequate safety measures, insufficient driver training, and outdated transport infrastructure.

Pakistan recorded over 27,000 deaths in road accidents in 2018, as per WHO estimates.