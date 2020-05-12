At least 15 people were killed and 56 others injured after a suicide blast hit a funeral in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Tuesday.

“The funeral was underway for a former Afghan local police official in Kuz Kunar district when the blast went off at 11”, according to the reports.

Those among the killed was Abdullah Malakzai, a member of the provincial council,, the source said.

Among the injured, many of them in critical condition, were sent to hospitals in Kuz Kunar and the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Early in the day, at least five people were killed and four others injured in an explosion that took place near a hospital in Kabul.

On Monday, four back-to-back roadside bombs exploded in a northern district of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that left four civilians injured.

Terrorists have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday’s four consecutive explosions appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

In April, a suicide attack left at least three people dead and 15 wounded in Kabul.

On March 25, an unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul that killed at least 27 worshippers and eight others injured.

In July 2019, a senior PPS officer Gen. Abdul Ghaffar died days after being injured in a roadside mine explosion in Kabul’s Qala-e-Zaman Khan neighbourhood.

There are still 13,000 US troops in Afghanistan, most of them involved in a mission to train, advise and assist Afghan security forces in their fight against the Taliban and the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan.