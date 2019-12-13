At least 15 people were killed and one other injured after a fire broke out a passenger bus when its head-on collision with a van in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Friday.

The incident occured when the van’s driver lost control of the vehicle and hit into the bus coming from the opposite direction in Kan Mehtarzai area of Zhob district.

The van was carrying smuggled Iranian oil and the fire in it as soon as it hit the bus.

According to the official, the huge fire also erupted the van and reduced both vehicles into ashes before rescue teams managed to arrive.

The 44-seater bus carrying 14 people including the driver was on its way to Quetta from Dera Ghazi Khan district, while there were two people aboard the van, the official added.

An investigation regarding the van driver and smuggled oil was underway.

In October, at 65 people were killed and several injured after a fire engulfed an express train in Liaqatpur near Rahim Yar Khan.

In July, eleven people were killed in an accident and in another incident, four people were dead in September.

In 2005, about 130 people were killed after a train rammed into another at a station in Sindh province and a third train hit the wreckage.