1,377 farm fires reported in Punjab in past 2 days: Special DGP

A total of 1,377 farm fires were reported in Punjab in the past two days, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said here on Sunday, terming it as a “drastic fall”.

Complying with the directions of the Supreme Court to prevent stubble burning, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had appointed Shukla as the nodal officer.

Shukla termed the downfall in farm fire cases as a result of efforts by the police and officials of the civil administration to curb the menace.

A total of 1,072 flying squads comprising police and civil officials have been keeping vigil on stubble burning. As many as 2,189 meetings have been held since November 8 with farmer leaders on this issue.

Shukla said legal action is being initiated against those found burning stubble. Since November 8, the police have registered 932 FIRs, while penalties of Rs 1.67 crore have been imposed in 7,405 cases.

Also, red entries have been made in revenue records of 340 violators.