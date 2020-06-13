At least eleven people were injured on Friday in anti-government protests that took place across Lebanon, according to the media report.

Two protesters were injured in Beirut’s Downtown and transported by the Lebanese Red Cross to the hospital while nine others were injured in protests in Tripoli, north of Lebanon and sent to a local hospital.

Nationwide demonstrations resumed in Lebanon against the dire living conditions in the country.

Protests turned violent when demonstration set fire to a famous office building in Beirut, and destroyed shops in the same building which caused heavy damage.

Riot police used tear bombs in an attempt to disperse protesters and stop them from destroying properties in the area.

Earlier this year, clashes broke out between police and protesters in Lebanese and at least 220 people were injured on both sides in the highest such tally in three months of anti-establishment demonstrations.

The anti- government protest has started since October 17 last year as a deepening economic crisis increases pressure to form a new government.

The protests led to the resignation of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and appointment of Hassan Diab to the post.

Anti-government protesters, who largely blame the country’s dire economy on corrupt politicians said that the limits are illegal and have turned their fury against bank officials and the financial sector.